Wilmington National Weather Service looking for community weather observers

The National Weather Service needs help collecting weather data (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service in Wilmington needs your help collecting local weather observations.

They are looking for volunteer Cooperative Weather Observers across southeastern NC and northeastern SC, especially in Pender, Bladen and Columbus Counties.

Volunteers would be tasked with recording and reporting weather and climate observations to the NWS on a daily basis. The NWS says they will provide the necessary equipment and training.

More than 8,700 volunteers already take observations on farms, in urban and suburban areas, National Parks, seashores, and mountaintops.

