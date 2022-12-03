Netflix stars from Wilmington need your help after serious car crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Eason Family are no strangers to the Port City.

Trey and Trevor Eason are twin brothers who star in the Netflix series, ‘The Politician’. But most of the time, they can be found dedicating themselves to help others in need, while working with their family business, ‘Handy Andys’.

Marianna Viundo is one of those people. The Eason twins dropped everything to help her family following her son’s death a year ago.

“It’s never about them, it’s always about other people. They’re caring. They just care about others before themselves,” said Marianna Viundo, a family friend of the Eason’s.

While the twins were home on a break from filming in New York City, they were involved in a head-on collision while working for their family business. That accident has affected their mental, physical, and financial well-being.

“It has really impacted everything. It has impacted our business, our family business. There has been zero income because Mom and Dad have needed to take care of the boys around the clock,” said the twin’s mother, Darcy Eason.

The twins have several injuries, including broken bones, torn ligaments, head injuries, whiplash, and countless cuts and bruises, which kept them in the ICU and on ventilators for several weeks.

Their conditions require around-the-clock care. The twins do not have medical insurance, which has added extra strain on the family.

There is a GoFundMe that has been organized by a family friend, who the boys have helped in their time of need, to help pay their medical bills until the twins and their parents can get back to work.

“They deserve it. They’ve never asked for anything. They’re just giving people. I feel that, especially in their time of need, if people could help them the way they’ve helped others, that’s what this world should be about,” said Viundo.

The Eason Family was featured in a story we brought you earlier this year. They used their business to repair Rashone Jackson’s habitat home after losing his mother.

Now, they need repairs of their own.

“To not be able to fix it as a mom has to be the hardest part, and I think any mom can relate to that,” said Darcy Eason.

If you would like to donate to the family, you can click here to find the GoFundMe page.