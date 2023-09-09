Wilmington non-profit works to end local child bedlessness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Two organizations came together over the weekend to help end child bedlessness in our community.

The Wilmington Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace partnered with Lowes Home Improvement to build beds for children who don’t have a bed, and ensure that no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.

This is part of the non-profit’s Bunks Across America project.

This is where hundreds of SHP chapters nationwide build beds on a single day. The NC Wilmington chapter planned to build at least 50 beds on Saturday.

“We estimate the need in the greater Wilmington area, probably around two thousand kids between the ages of 3 and 17 are sleeping in less-than-ideal conditions,” said Tommy Underwood, the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Wilmington Chapter President.

“We were able to donate 5 thousand dollars worth of materials, plus a lot of volunteer labor, just making a big project to do here in the community,” said Bill Ferimer, Lowes Store Manager.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace says the problem of bedlessness is more prevalent in our community than most people realize, and they working to make our community aware of the problem and to provide solutions.