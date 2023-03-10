Wilmington NWS releases 2023 spring climate outlook

The Wilmington NWS has released their 2023 spring outlook (Photo: Terry Lebo / NWS Meteorologist)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service has issued their outlook for the 2023 spring season.

After a winter that was the sixth warmest on record in Wilmington, there are increased chances for below normal temperatures through March, followed by an increased chance for above normal temperatures later this spring.

The average last freeze in Wilmington is March 18th.

Seasonal rainfall totals are forecast to have roughly equal chances to fall into the below, near, or above normal ranges this spring.

Given current conditions and predicted precipitation this spring, the Climate Prediction Center is showing potential for drought to redevelop across portions of coastal South Carolina.