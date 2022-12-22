Wilmington offering free on-street parking for holidays

Downtown parking in Wilmington will be free Friday through next Tuesday (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is offering free on-street parking in downtown just in time for the holidays.

Parking fees will be removed beginning Friday and will last through Tuesday, December 27th.

Enforcement will resume on December 28th.

Wilmington most-recently made parking free ahead of Thanksgiving back in November.

The free parking will offer the opportunity for any last-minute shoppers to head downtown without the worry of adding money to the meter.