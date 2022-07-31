Wilmington police asking public for help after man shot

Man discovered laying on sidewalk with gunshot wound

Wilmington Police car (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for any information connected to a man shot over the weekend.

At about 1:18 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the intersection of North 2nd and Princess street a man with a gunshot wound was discovered on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical center for non-life threatening injuries.

The WPD Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information connected to this incident to call 910-343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip 411 app.