Wilmington Police Department bringing back Citizens Police Academy

WPD is bringing back their Citizens Police Academy (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to see if you have what it takes to be a Wilmington Police officer, now is your chance.

The Department is brining back their Citizens Police Academy on December 6th through January 17th.

Police say the academy will last for six weeks and is free to anyone 18 and older.

Classes are held one night a week from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., offering students the chance to learn information about criminal investigations, Vice – Narcotics, local gangs, tour SABLE and even check out WPD’s Mounted and K9 Units and much more.

To register, click HERE.

You can also call the Crime Prevention Office at 910-343-3955 to register.

The application period is open until November 21st at 5:00pm.