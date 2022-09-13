WPD offering another chance to meet Elton, the horse injured by alleged drunk driver

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and Elton (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to meet Elton the horse last Friday, the Wilmington Police Department is giving you another chance this week.

Elton was hit and injured by an alleged drunk driver back in August and has been recovering well since the incident.

Many members of the community turned out on September 9th to see Elton and the Police Department is hoping for another good turnout this time.

The Wilmington Police Department says Elton and the Mounted Unit will be at Mayfaire Town Center this Friday in the grassy area across from H&M.

Elton will be there from 3:30 pm until 5:00 pm.