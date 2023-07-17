Wilmington Police Department discuss “strategic plan” at city council meeting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilmington Police Department gave the City of Wilmington an update on its departments strategic plan over the next few years.

Chief Donny Williams gave the update to city council on Monday. The plan was put into place in 2019 and lays out the department’s goals through 2025. Chief Williams discussed staffing and personnel, facility updates, training and the department’s role in helping address homelessness. Chief Williams also discussed crime statistics from up until June of this year. Statistics showing murder was down 44%, rape down 45 %, but robbery has risen by 20 %.