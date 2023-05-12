Wilmington Police Department investigating Darlington Avenue stabbing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 300 block of Darlington Avenue.

Police say the crime took place Wednesday around 9:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located one female victim.

She was transported to the hospital by EMS in stable condition.

This investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at (910) 765-7822 or use Tip411 to submit a tip anonymously.