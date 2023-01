Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal

The Wilmington Police Department has promoted five officers (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions.

WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal.

The promotions will take effect on January 30th.