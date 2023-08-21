Wilmington Police Department provides update on last week’s shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has provided an update on last week’s shooting in New Hanover County.

Shelly Lancaster (the woman shot while walking her dog on Lake Avenue) was shot six times, but is doing well and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Her dog is also okay, and has been taken care of by family and friends while Lancaster was in the hospital.

WPD is handing the shootings prior to the officer involved shooting on Friday, but the SBI is handling the WPD OIS incident.