Wilmington Police Department swear in newest group of officers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department welcomed its newest officers at a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, July 27th.

More than a dozen officers made up this year’s class, which brings the total number of police officers in Wilmington to more than 360.

To become an officer, each candidate had to complete more than a year’s worth of training, including four months of patrolling with and without a partner.

WPD public information officer Lieutenant Greg Willett said he’s excited to see what this newest batch of officers will accomplish.

“It means a lot because, you know, 99.9 percent of people that get into this profession get into this profession for the right reasons and to help people,” Willett said. “And to help each other and we do help each other in times of need. And to see new people coming in, willing and dedicated and to know that they’ve gone through a strenuous screening process, it’s, it’s, puts a smile on your face.”

Along with swearing in new officers, several corporals and a sergeant were promoted during the ceremony.