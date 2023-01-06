Wilmington Police investigating crash involving pedestrian as hit and run

Wilmington Police car. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Wrightsville Ave. involving a vehicle and a pedestrian as a felony hit and run.

Police say earlier this afternoon, The eastbound lanes of Wrightsville Ave. were shut down from Wilshire Blvd. to Eisenhower Ave. The roadway is open again.

Police say they have no vehicle description at this time.

WWAY will provide more details as they become available.