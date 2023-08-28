Wilmington Police investigating two shootings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating two shootings.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. on August 26th, members of the Downtown Task Force received information from an employee at a bar that a person had been involved in a fight and had a gun.

While officers and deputies were nearby, they located the person near the corner of Princess and Water Streets standing with a large group of people. Before they could approach, they say they heard gunfire and saw a man running away.

Officers tried to catch up but the suspect got into a waiting black sedan and drove away. The person shot was a 17-year-old male who sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital.

The shooting was a result of a disagreement between the two individuals involved, according to police. Detectives are currently following up on leads as this is an active investigation.

In an unrelated incident just after 5:00 p.m. on August 27th, WPD units responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Wooster Street.

While a vehicle was stopped at a light at 3rd and Wooster St, the driver of another vehicle drove up to the passenger side of the first vehicle and began to open fire. Several rounds struck the vehicle and one hit the victim, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say this is an isolated incident and the suspect vehicle is described as a grey Mitsubishi.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.