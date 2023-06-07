Wilmington Police select new deputy chief as another retires

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) has selected their new deputy chief, as the previous prepares to retire.

Former Captain Kelvin Hargrove has been selected as the departments next deputy chief.

Deputy Chief Hargrove has almost 3 decades of experience at the police department, and has made significant contributions to the community throughout the past 30 years.

Hargrove has served on patrol, SWAT, Vice and Narcotics Unit, and the Criminal Investigation Division, among other roles.

WPD says Hargrove most recently served as the department’s PAL coordinator, and has spent countless hours mentoring the city’s youth through basketball.

In this new role, he will serve as the Deputy Chief over the Office of the Office, which includes supervising professional standards, planning, and public information.

His focus will also be on enhancing community engagement.

Deputy Chief Hargrove’s hiring comes as Assitant Chief David Oyler prepares to retire this August.

Oyler has served with the department since 1993 and was promoted to assistant chief in 2018.

During his tenue, he has worked in the Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol, ATF Task Force, Vice and Narcotics Unit, and Special Operations.

The Department adds that Oyler has also assisted with various key initiatives and assisted in leading the SABLE program to aid in the apprehension of numerous criminals, and the rescue of countless victims.

Asst. Chief Oyler has worked hand-in-hand with Chief Donny Williams during times of unrest and has played a significant role in ensuring Wilmington remains a safe place to live and work.