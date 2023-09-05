Wilmington Police unveil names of two new mounted unit horses

Romeo (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has released the names chosen for two of their newest mounted unit horses.

Following an extensive naming competition in which the public submitted more than 1,500 entries, the names Willie and Romeo were chosen for the animals.

The horses will help with downtown patrols and community engagement.

The public will have the chance to meet the Mounted Unit and the new horses at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out event on October 3rd at Long Leaf Park.