Wilmington program lets you earn money beyond paycheck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Getting a new job can be tough, a Wilmington organization not only helps people land a new career but they pay you for keeping it.

Step Up Wilmington offers people resources and training from professionals on staff with decades of experience.

Those accepted into the program work alongside staff, volunteers, and employers to achieve their goals and secure stable employment.

Also offered are tips on dressing for success, mock interviews, and confidence-building exercises.

Participants can earn a $250 stipend when they complete training and a $500 bonus for those who get hired and stay on the job for at least 30 days.

Step Up Wilmington Senior Talent Manager Julian Williams said only New Hanover County residents qualify for the stipend, the program however is open to anyone.

“We would definitely help you if it’s in the area if that’s where you want to be,” he said. “What we found out is that individuals that are from Brunswick County or Pender County, they don’t mind traveling over here to Wilmington, so if it’s that area, or in Wilmington, we’ll definitely help them out.”

The program also helps people explain a criminal record to potential employees and a gap in employment.

Those who are on the sex offender registry or have pending charges are not eligible for the program – the first class starts on January 17.

We’ll have more information can be found here, and to apply click here.