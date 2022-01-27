Wilmington psychologist suggests ways to battle “Passion Burnout”

How to tell when you're suffering from more than seasonal depression or general malaise

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A lack of focus, disengaging from favorite activities and avoiding social contact could be symptoms of something deeper than just the winter blues.

Psychologist Erika Geisler calls it “passion burnout”, and she is seeing more of it in her clinical practice in Wilmington, NC.

“I think in the beginning [of the pandemic] we were just operating out of fear,” Geisler said, “and we quickly got into our yoga pants and worked from home.”

“I think that now that we’ve been in that lifestyle for so long, people have kind of lost their passion and their drive for life, and so we’re seeing a lot of depression as a result of that.”

Geisler says it’s normal for some people to suffer seasonal depression, but this is different.

“It depends if you had it before the pandemic, or you didn’t”, Geisler explained.

“If it’s something that’s happened over time, it might be more situational.”

Geisler recommends talking with a therapist to determine whether this is pandemic-related or more of a generalized anxiety or depression.

“I think across the board people are suffering, and they’re suffering in different ways,” Geisler said.

She says it’s affecting couples, seniors, young adults, teens and children.

If you are feeling a passion burnout, Geisler has tips to help you reclaim your zest for life:

Spend quiet time reflecting about what life used to be like

Identify what used to make you happy or bring you joy

Find ways to participate in those activities or something similar

Stick with it

To learn more of Dr. Geisler’s ideas for battling passion burnout, visit here