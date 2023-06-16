Wilmington railroad crossings to close this month for track replacement project

Wilmington railroad crossings to close this month for track replacement project (Photo: MGN / Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CSX is planning to close 5 railroad crossings in June in preparation for a larger track replacement that will take place later this year.

Below are the list of railroad crossings that will be closed this month:

North 23rd Street crossing on June 19 at 5 a.m.; open June 21 at 4:30 a.m.

Princess Place Drive on June 21 at 5 a.m.; open June 23 by 5 p.m.

Wrightsville Avenue on June 26 at 5 a.m.; open June 28 at 4:30 a.m.

South 17th Street and South 16th Street on June 28 at 5 a.m.; open June 30 by 5 p.m.

These railroad crossings will serve as detours when CSX begins work in November to replace tracks at 20 other crossings across the city.

A map of the June closures, plus the entire 25 crossings, can be viewed here.