Wilmington remembers Pearl Harbor at Hannah Block USO Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the Pearl Harbor events today was held at the Hannah Block historic USO community arts center…

Many guests’ speakers were in attendance, including Mayor Bill Saffo, to remember those events that happened 81 years ago.

A presentation today even included many facts about what was happening that exact day here in Wilmington.

On the 50th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Army General Robert S. Cooley JR was there in Hawaii,

and he remembers this pro found moment.

“Finally, we were getting ready to start, one Japanese, and he was a naval aviator, crutched his way around the corner of the table. Remember it’s a long table and he’s at the far end, he crutches over, finds the first American, drops his cane and hugs him. At that point, the emotion in the room changed and I’m getting kind of emotional just thinking about it.” Cooley explained.