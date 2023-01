Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country

The Wilmington Riverwalk is again in the running for best in the country (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country.

It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards.

Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out on top was 2014.

Voting is now open and ends February 6th at 12:00 p.m.

Winners will be announced on February 17th.

To vote for the Wilmington Riverwalk, click HERE.