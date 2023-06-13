Wilmington Senior Softball Association holding food drive at games

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Senior Softball Association taking a swing at helping those in need.

It is teaming up with the the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina for a food drive.

Over the next few days, collection boxes will be placed at the games the teams will be playing at Ogden and Olsen Parks.

WSSA Commissioner Mike Clancy says the group wanted to come together to do good for the local community.

“Seniors are a big part of this community, and we have some members that wanted to do a food drive,” said Clancy. “We have 4 food boxes here at Ogden Park on Market Street, and we have two over at Olsen Park over in Wilmington behind Laney High School. Come out and watch and bring some food!”

Food boxes will be at Ogden and Olsen Parks this Thursday the 15th, and next Tuesday the 20th.

For a full list of food items needed, click here.