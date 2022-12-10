Wilmington Sharks to host ‘Santa Jaws’ donation drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–If you’ve run across any unwanted sports equipment while cleaning out your garage, the Wilmington Sharks want you bring it to their ‘Santa Jaws’ donation drive on Saturday.

The Sharks will be at Independence Mall tomorrow collecting sports equipment for children who want to play sports, but may not have the financial means to do so.

You can bring items such as gloves, bats, golf clubs, balls of any kind, or anything else sports related you may have lying around or would like to purchase to donate.

“We’re doing Santa Jaws, which is to collect sporting goods both used and new, for underprivileged kids all around the Wilmington area from 11-2 at Independence Mall,” said John Hunt, General Manager of the Wilmington Sharks.

You can find the Sharks in the mall next to the big Christmas tree, where you can take pictures with Santa and Sharky, the Sharks’ mascot, as you drop your items off.

The event will last from 11am until 2pm.