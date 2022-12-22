Wilmington singer-songwriter David Dixon performs live on GMC

Dixon has received a grant from New Hanover County to produce a new original song in 2023

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington singer-songwriter David Dixon brought his signature brand of soulful pop to the set of Good Morning Carolina on WWAY-TV on the Thursday before Christmas.

He recently received an artist support grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington/NHC, which will help him record and market a new song in 2023.

He credits his mother with inspiring him to start a music career.

“My mom is a violin teacher,” Dixon explained. “She had me playing violin when I was 2 years old, on a little tiny violin.”

He then moved on to electric bass, then found his passion when he switched to playing guitar.

A Greenville, NC native, Dixon has been performing in and around the Wilmington, NC area for the last decade.

While he’s taking some time off for the holidays, he’ll be performing at area breweries, hotels and listening rooms in the new year. For a list of his upcoming shows, click here .