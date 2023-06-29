Wilmington starts new initiative to address panhandling issue

The city has partnered with the United Way of the Cape Fear Area to place signs throughout downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has started a new initiative to help reduce panhandling throughout the city.

On the signs is a QB code you can scan to donate money directly to United Way, instead of giving it to a panhandler on the street.

The United Way tells us they are excited about the program.

According to CEO Tommy Taylor, they have a separate fund set up to collect the donated money from the signs and the fund will be used to fill some of the gaps in aid provided by state and federal agencies.