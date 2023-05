Wilmington store holding Free Comic Book day Saturday

Comic books are being given away for free Saturday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Saturday is Free Comic Book day across the country.

Memory Lane Comics in Wilmington is marking the occasion by giving away five free books to anyone who shows up.

Visitors can choose their five from a selection of more than 40 comics beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The store will be taking over a large portion of Princess Street, with opportunities to meet local creators at their ‘Artist Alley’.