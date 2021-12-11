Wilmington store provides Christmas joy with holiday event featuring Santa Claus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Visitors to Better Basket along Front Street in Wilmington were treated to a free Christmas holiday event on Saturday.

The store offered several arts and crafts for kids, including ornament making and coloring.

Santa Claus also made an appearance, helping to make sure every child gets what they want most for Christmas.

Store owner Joseph Allen says this is their first holiday event since opening the store but it comes at a perfect time due to the pandemic.

“We all kind of took a pause last year, right? Kind of relearned and reestablished life,” Allen said. “Gathering as family and friends is important. COVID really taught us all that lesson. That’s why we feel this is important as well.”

Allen says he hopes to make the event a Christmas tradition for families around the Cape Fear.