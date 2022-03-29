Wilmington Symphonic Winds presents Gershwin and Friends featuring Petronel Malan

(Photo: Emmanuel Mitcham)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Symphonic Winds’ is to host their second performance of the 2021-2022 concert season.

Thanks to support from the Landfall Foundation, UNCW Presents, UNCW Department of Music, and the aLoft Hotel, the WSW will present Gershwin & Friends, featuring triple Grammy-nominated pianist Petronel Malan in a performance of George Gershwin’s monumental Concerto in F.

Area residents of all ages are invited to this free concert to be held at 4:30 pm on April 10, 2022 in Kenan Auditorium at 515 Wagoner Drive on UNCW campus off College Road in Wilmington.

The first half of the program will include works by other American composers spanning over 125 years.

Conducting the concert will be WSW Artistic Director Dr. Dominic Talanca, who is also Director of Bands and an Assistant Professor of Music at UNCW.