Wilmington tattoo shop holds fundraiser for Coastal B.U.D.S.

Invoke Tattoo held a fundraiser for Coastal B.U.D.S., on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo: WWAY

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — People lined up to get inked for a good cause on Saturday.

Invoke Tattoo in Wilmington held a fundraiser to support Coastal B.U.D.S. — an organization that works with children with Down syndrome.

Anyone who donated $50 or more could sit for a tattoo that took 20 minutes or less to complete.

Shop owner Kurt Elkins says he was driven by the positive attitude of people with Down syndrome, and wanted to share that with the tattoo community.

“Growing up with people and family and in my community that had Down syndrome, and knowing how sweet and loving and caring that they are, it was always inspiring to have them around. So I always thought that we could be more like them, a little bit more loving and caring,” Elkins said.

Elkins added that the event aimed to introduce people — including those with Down syndrome — to the world of tattooing.

“I like that they’re able to come in, be exposed to this and its not this crazy world that it’s made out to be,” he said. “It’s something that can be caring and give back to the community.”

The shop expected only 20 to 30 people to show up for the fundraiser, but planned to complete more than 100 tattoos by the end of the day.

For more information on Coastal B.U.D.S., click here.