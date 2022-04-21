Wilmington theater production highlights HIV/AIDS epidemic victims

The four-show run kicks off this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington theater group is preparing to debut a new play honoring those affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The production is called Quilt Stories, put on by Mouths of Babes Theatre (MoB).

The idea began in 2019 as an oral history project based around HIV survivors. After the LGBT Center of the Cape Fear Coast brought the AIDS Quilt to Wilmington for an exhibit, the focus of the project shifted.

MoB interviewed former and current members of the NAMES Project, which creates and maintains the AIDS Quilt. The finished product is a monologue play based on interviews from people who lost loved ones due to the AIDS crisis. Each panel of the Quilt represents a life lost, and each Quilt tells a story.

“It’s so large now that it can’t actually be displayed in one place, and it’s toured all over the country, all of the world really throughout the year,” said MoB Director Trey Morehouse. “It has been in Wilmington since December. Once we premiere our play this Saturday, you’ll be able to see panels there as well, panels of the quilt.”

The play opens Saturday, with a total of four shows over two weekends.

You can read more about the play and buy tickets here.