Wilmington Voices to perform first free concert, ‘Songs of the Season’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A brand new non-profit vocal ensemble in Wilmington is preparing to perform for the very first time offering free concerts during the holiday season.

The Wilmington Voices are New Hanover County’s first and only premiere professional vocal ensemble. All concerts are free and open to the public. “Songs of the Season” with Wilmington Voices will be the very first concert the group will perform together. There are three performances happening in December.

The first is on December 16 at Landfall, Kenan Chapel at 7:30 p.m. Then on December 17 at St. James Episcopal Parish Church Downtown at 7:30 p.m. The last one will be December 18 at Cameron Art Museum at 3 p.m.

All concerts are free and open to the public. However, due to spatial restrictions the Landfall, Kenan Chapel concert is a ticketed event. All tickets are distributed at the New Hanover County public library on Military Cutoff Road on December 9 to first come first serve. The chapel has a seating capacity of 130 people, so if you want tickets arrive early. All other concerts are non-ticketed events.

All members are grounded in classical training and have musical degrees. They have the ability to sing classical, pop, Broadway, sacred and secular music.

As a new 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, they do accept donations. You can donate at the concert or through our website. All funds help support our ensemble in musical ways such as purchasing music, tuning our performance pianos, advertising, musical works, and more.

