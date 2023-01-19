Wilmington woman turning old coolers into cat shelters

A Wilmington woman is converting coolers into cat shelters (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new initiative from a Wilmington woman is benefiting our four-legged friends.

April Wheeler-Andolfi is converting old coolers into warm shelters for Feral Cats.

Wheeler-Andolfi began collecting coolers a few months ago when she noticed a significant number for Feral Cats in her neighborhood.

She asked for donations through a Wilmington Community Group on social media, and received a store-bought cat home and two coolers.

Wheeler-Andolfi cut a hole in them and covered the coolers in Styrofoam. She plans to fill them with straw to keep the cats warm on the coldest nights.

“I hope more people will be willing to maybe make this something fun to do one weekend,” Wheeler-Andolfi said. “It takes no time at all and you can provide a cat a safe, warm shelter in our colder months.”

Wheeler-Andolfi says she is no longer accepting donations. But if you would like to donate your old cooler to become a cat shelter, nonprofit Wilmington Animal Centrix is collecting coolers for the cause.

You can drop off your unwanted cooler to PAWS Resale Shoppe, Gio Fund in Leland or message the group on Facebook for other locations and drop off details.