Wilmington youth baseball team brings home championship from Cooperstown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington youth baseball team brought home the gold all the way from Cooperstown, New York Monday night.

The Five Star National 12U Baseball Team traveled to Cooperstown, NY to compete in the United States Specialty Sport Association Tournament.

The team won all five games in the first portion of the tournament, earning a number two seed heading into the single elimination round.

From there, they kept on winning, going undefeated in all 10 games they played.

The team’s coaches say this is something they’ve been training for, for a long time.

“We talked about Cooperstown when they were in 8U, you know and 9U,” said Ransom Sigmon, Team Administrator. “Really building on the fundamentals and taking it all the way through and bringing that championship home is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their lives. And it’s something that this guy, and me myself, to be able to hang our hats on and say a job well done.”

The team arrived back in Wilmington around 11:30pm Monday night from New York.

This tournament wrapped up their 12U season.