Wilmington’s Jeremiah Murrill featured in two national Chick-fil-A commericals

WWAY was the first to share Murrill's story in 2019.

Jeremiah Murrill featured in Chick-fil-A ad (Photo: Chick-fil-A)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Chick-fil-A’s Jeremiah Murrill is arguably the most famous drive-thru worker in the country, working right here in Wilmington.

Known for infectious smile and kindness while serving customers, he has caught the attention far beyond customers at the Oleander Drive location– now being featured in two national Chick-fil-A commercials. WWAY was the first to share Murrill’s story in 2019.

The first commercial features him and Toya Liles, the woman who took the viral video of him taking her order in December 2019. A video that has been seen more than a half-million times.



Now, a newly released commercial showcases Jeremiah’s story.

On Wednesday, WWAY caught up with Murrill. He said his life has changed since going viral two years ago and is grateful he’s able to use his gifts to make a difference.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “I see, really the little things make a big difference. Being at Chick-fil-A, you know it shares the same values as me and my family do. So working here and seeing if I can make a difference as well, a big difference from little things, it really makes me feel good I’d say.”

Murrill says it’s still crazy to get recognized on a daily basis. He still strives to use his position to make people’s day better.