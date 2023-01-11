Wilmington’s newest substance abuse treatment facility set to open in February

Ribbon cutting for The Healing Place planned Tuesday

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Those in need of substance abuse treatment in the Cape Fear Region will soon have a place to get the care they need.

New Hanover County Commissioners approved Monday a lease agreement with the operator of The Healing Place of New Hanover County.

Contractors were seen Wednesday preparing the 200-bed treatment facility and grounds to accept patients beginning next month – if all goes as planned.

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield Jr. recognized the need to build the facility and said he found out Wednesday there is more money coming in to help people with substance abuse treatment.

“This right here would be more peer-led, again my goal is that if we can save one life, affect one life, then you’re looking at generations to come from that one life that was saved,” he said. “As you know we have $50 million set aside from the sale of the hospital.”

According to Barfield, more money is coming in to be used toward substance abuse treatment.

“I just talked to Attorney General Josh Stein and he shared with me that there’s even more money coming in from additional settlements,” he said.

The Healing Place will be the only peer-led residential recovery program in Southeastern North Carolina to provide treatment to both men and women at no cost to the patient.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Tuesday.

There has been controversy surrounding the drug and alcohol treatment facility these past couple of years.

Back in August 2020, the New Hanover County Commissioners voted to move forward with the Healing Place rehab facility in Wilmington, but it didn’t come without backlash which came because of a change in providers.

Another controversy arose after accusations surfaced alleging a possible offer a New Hanover County Commissioner made using money from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a non-profit in Wilmington to stay quiet.

It started over who would manage the new substance abuse treatment facility known as The Healing Place and what treatment method would be used for patients.

That County Commissioner was Julia Olsen-Boseman, who President and CEO of Coastal Horizons Margaret Weller-Stargell said offered $50 million to stop talking, adding the process started back in 2019.

Weller-Stargell also wanted to make it clear that, “this is about more than just the $50 million offer”.