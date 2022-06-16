Wilmington’s riverwalk looks to grow as development stretches away from downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — City leaders say extending the riverwalk could “spur economic growth” in a northern downtown area that’s seeing more activity.

It’s already seeing an uptick. Live Oak Bank Amphitheater, which opened last summer, regularly draws thousands of concert-goers north of downtown and the area has seen the opening of several new apartment complexes in recent years, including Sawmill Point Apartments, Flats on Front and Pier 33.

Click here to read more….