Wilmington’s riverwalk looks to grow as development stretches away from downtown
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — City leaders say extending the riverwalk could “spur economic growth” in a northern downtown area that’s seeing more activity.
It’s already seeing an uptick. Live Oak Bank Amphitheater, which opened last summer, regularly draws thousands of concert-goers north of downtown and the area has seen the opening of several new apartment complexes in recent years, including Sawmill Point Apartments, Flats on Front and Pier 33.