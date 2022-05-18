Wilson Center awarded NEA grant to support MOVE! Dance Series

The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble (CPRDE) residency will include various community-based activities.

The Wilson Center at CFCC.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College and the Cape Fear Community College Foundation are pleased to announce the Wilson Center has been approved for a Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The $15,000 award will support the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble as part of the MOVE! Dance Series.

The Wilson Center’s project is among 1,125 projects across America, totaling more than $26.6 million selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2022 funding.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts and cultural organizations throughout the nation with these grants, including the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, providing opportunities for all of us to live artful lives,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies. The arts are also crucial to helping us make sense of our circumstances from different perspectives as we emerge from the pandemic and plan for a shared new normal informed by our examined experience.”

According to Shane Fernando, Vice President for Advancement and the Arts at Cape Fear Community College, “This grant allows us to work with our community partners to bring the arts into the community in a very important and impactful way. The artistic residency that it supports will directly impact both students and untapped populations in our region. We are very grateful for the support of the National Endowment for the Arts and the Grants for Art Projects program.”

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, based in Denver, Colorado, is a dance company that harnesses the ability of dance and movement to tell stories and allow for a unique means of cultural exploration.

This community dance residency will be based around CPRDE’s new National Dance Project-funded work, FOUR JOURNEYS.

It will consist of pre-residency activities, pre-in-person virtual residency activities, as well as in-person residency activities with a variety of community partners.

Across the area, this will include an immersive, multi-day residency at New Hanover County Schools classrooms; masterclasses with students at DREAMS of Wilmington, a program serving youth in need through the arts; and workshops/masterclasses for students at both Cape Fear Community College and at University of North Carolina Wilmington.

The residency program will culminate in performances for community partners and a ticketed public performance.

For more about Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, you can click here to view their webpage.