Winners announced in Downtown Business Alliance “Window Decorating Contest”

Better Basket wins Best Overall Window Display in the 2021 "Downtown Business Alliance Window Decorating Contest" (Photo: Downtown Business Alliance)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Downtown Business Alliance has announced the winners of their “Window Decorating Contest.”

2021 is the 8th year for the contest organized by Alliance, in which businesses in the five districts of Downtown, Central Business, South Front, Castle Street, North Riverfront and Brooklyn Arts, are encouraged to “Light It Up” and participate to win cash prizes and awards made by Kids Making It.

The winners are:

Best Overall Window Display – Better Basket

Window Display Honorable Mentions – Coastal Paws, Platypus & Gnome

Brightest Overall – Cape Fear Footwear

The Downtown Business Alliance encourages everyone to visit all the wonderfully decorated business that participated in this year’s contest. Candles Etc., Better Basket, Threve, Momentum Co, Floriana Restaurant, Cape Fear Footwear, New Elements Gallery, Platypus & Gnome Restaurant, Seabird Restaurant, Three 10 Restaurant, Art In Bloom, Station No. 2, Divine Vintage, Down Island Traders, Coastal Paws, Mon Ame Chocolate & Wine Bar, Cheeky Monkey Coffee, Savorez, Vintage Values, Second Skin Vintage, Ronald Sachs Violins, Edward Teach Brewery, and The Children’s Museum.