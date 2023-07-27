WMPO offering public the chance to provide input on 2050 transportation plan

WMPO is seeking input for their 2050 plan (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) is seeking public input on their 2050 transportation plan.

WMPO says the long-range metropolitan transportation plan, Cape Fear Navigating Change 2050, will identify transportation needs for the region over the next 25 years.

The plan will include an evaluation of potential roadway, rail, freight, bus, ferry, aviation, bicycle, and pedestrian projects for the Wilmington metropolitan area, which includes New Hanover County and parts of Brunswick and Pender Counties.

Six public open-house-style meetings to collect public input for the Cape Fear Navigating Change 2050 transportation plan will be held in August on the following dates:

Thursday, 8/3/2023

4:00pm-6:00pm

NE NHC Branch Library, Pine Room

9:00am-11:00am

Carolina Beach Town Hall

4:00pm to 6:00pm

Belville Town Hall

4:00pm to 6:00pm

Pender County Government,

Hampstead Annex

9:00am-11:00am

NHC Senior Resource Center

12:00pm to 1:00pm

Virtual (link available at

wmpo .org/2050mtp/)

Citizens can also offer their ideas by visiting the plan’s website HERE, to fill out a survey in English or Spanish and pinpoint trouble spots on an interactive map. The survey and map will be available until November 30, 2023.