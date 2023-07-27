WMPO offering public the chance to provide input on 2050 transportation plan

WWAY News,
Wmpo Event
WMPO is seeking input for their 2050 plan (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) is seeking public input on their 2050 transportation plan.

WMPO says the long-range metropolitan transportation plan, Cape Fear Navigating Change 2050, will identify transportation needs for the region over the next 25 years.

The plan will include an evaluation of potential roadway, rail, freight, bus, ferry, aviation, bicycle, and pedestrian projects for the Wilmington metropolitan area, which includes New Hanover County and parts of Brunswick and Pender Counties.

Six public open-house-style meetings to collect public input for the Cape Fear Navigating Change 2050 transportation plan will be held in August on the following dates:

  • Thursday, 8/3/2023
    4:00pm-6:00pm
    NE NHC Branch Library, Pine Room
  • Tuesday, 8/15/2023
    9:00am-11:00am
    Carolina Beach Town Hall
  •  Thursday, 8/17/2023
    4:00pm to 6:00pm
    Belville Town Hall
  • Tuesday, 8/22/2023
    4:00pm to 6:00pm
    Pender County Government,
    Hampstead Annex
  • Thursday, 8/24/23
    9:00am-11:00am
    NHC Senior Resource Center
  • Thursday, 8/31/2023
    12:00pm to 1:00pm
    Virtual (link available at      wmpo.org/2050mtp/)

Citizens can also offer their ideas by visiting the plan’s website HERE, to fill out a survey in English or Spanish and pinpoint trouble spots on an interactive map. The survey and map will be available until November 30, 2023.

Categories: Community, Local, New Hanover, News, Top Stories
Tags: , , ,

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts