WMPO pedals toward new bike share program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization is working to make the city more walkable, a more “bikeable” Wilmington could also be on the horizon.

Last week, WMPO members voted to accept and consider proposals for bike share programs. If found and approved, it would mean expanded access to bikes and provide more environmentally friendly travel options while encouraging physical activity.

The WMPO’s Nick Cannon says bike share programs are already in larger cities like Charlotte and Greenville, South Carolina. He says the new micro mobility could ease congestion on roads and provide a fun alternative to short trips around town.

“And that’s for a lot of short trips,” Cannon said. “So, just going a couple of blocks to the grocery store, or going to work, or meeting a friend for lunch. So micromobility provides services for those smaller trips where we don’t need to be as dependent on our personal car.”

Cannon hopes the release the request for proposals by the end of February.