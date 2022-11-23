Woman accused of using fake passport to open account, withdraw money in New Hanover County

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say used a fake passport to open an account (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they say is using someone else’s identity to withdraw money from banks around the county.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect went into PNC Bank at Monkey Junction on November 12th with a fake passport and opened an account in someone else’s name.

She has allegedly been withdrawing money from ATMs in New Hanover County ever since.