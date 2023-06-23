Woman arrested for allegedly running over boyfriend twice with car

Kari-Lynn Palmer was arrested for allegedly running over her husband twice with her car (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman has been arrested for allegedly running over her boyfriend twice with her car.

42-year-old Kari-Lynn Palmer was charged with driving while impaired and 1st degree attempted murder.

Officers say the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. Thursday following an argument.

When Palmer tried to leave the house, her boyfriend reportedly refused to let her go, laying down behind the car.

Palmer allegedly backed over him before running him over again.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition in the ICU at Novant NHRMC.

The Sheriff’s Office says they had already been called to the home earlier in the day for a domestic issue.