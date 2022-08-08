Woman arrested on drug trafficking charges in Bladen County

(Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking drugs.

On August 2nd, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Pages Lake Road in St Pauls.

After stopping the vehicle, the deputies say they developed probable cause to search the vehicle and found marijuana and a trafficking amount of opiates.

Christian Locklear of Red Springs was arrested and charged with Trafficking Opium, Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance, Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Locklear received a $100,000 dollar secure bond.