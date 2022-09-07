Woman biking 200 miles around Oak Island to raise money for childhood cancer

Cindy Ramsey is riding 200 miles around Oak Island to raise money for kids with cancer (Photo: Cindy Ramsey)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Oak Island is doing her part to raise money for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Cindy Ramsey has currently biked 53 miles of her 200 mile goal, traveling the roads around Oak Island.

She says the challenge of riding 200 miles is tough, “but it’s nothing compared to what these brave kids and their families face every day of their lives as they battle this terrible disease”.

According to cancer.gov, around 1,800 children die each year from cancer.

In addition to her bike riding goal, Ramsey says she is trying to raise $1,000 to support the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

If you would like to support Cindy’s goal, you can donate HERE.