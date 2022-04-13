Woman charged after using cat as weapon

Susan Freudenthal faces a domestic battery charge (Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PETERSBURG, FL (WWAY) — A Florida woman is behind bars after she used her family pet to cause cuts to her live-in girlfriend’s face, according to a complaint filed in Pinellas County.

Susan A. Freudenthal, 53, of Petersburg was taken to the county jail and charged with domestic battery, according to the complaint.

The incident started over an argument Freudenthal had with her partner of four years, over accusation of infidelity, the document read.

During the argument Freudenthal swore she had been faithful, grabbed their pet cat, held it up to the victim’s face and swore on the life of the animal, she did not cheat.

That’s when, according to the complaint, the cat became “distressed” and scratched the victim in the face.

Freudenthal later admitted to holding the feline close to the victim to “prove her point and swearing on the life of the animal she had not cheated”, according to the document.

The victim had injuries consistent with being scratched by a cat, according to Officer Bryan Baldie, who took the report.

Freudenthal claimed she was the true victim, according to the complaint.