Woman facing drug charges following Wilmington traffic stop

Laschat Vaughn has been arrested on drug charges following a Wilmington traffic stop (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been arrested after marijuana and other drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Wilmington Police Department says the stop occurred in the 1200 block of Castle Street around 7:30 pm Monday evening.

Police say they observed marijuana when they approached the vehicle, and discovered heroin, crack/cocaine, and more marijuana during a search.

44-year-old Laschat Vaughn was arrested. She had two outstanding warrants and has been charged with Possession Schedule I, Possession Schedule II, Possession Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of Justice, Identity Theft, RDO, No Operators License, Probation Violation, and Expired Registration.

Vaughn is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.