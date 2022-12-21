Woman killed in Leland crash, likely due to medical emergency

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — One woman has died in a one car accident off Highway 17 in Leland.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Collins Way. Emergency crews responded to a report that a vehicle left the road and came to a stop in a nearby field.

A passerby called 911 after discovering an elderly woman unresponsive behind the wheel. Leland Fire/Rescue personnel arrived and began lifesaving efforts, but the driver did not survive.

Police say the initial investigation shows the victim experienced a medical emergency while driving, which caused her to leave the road. Evidence suggests that she died as a result of the medical

emergency, and not the crash.

The driver has been identified as Geraldine Harris, 78, of Winnabow.

No one else was hurt.