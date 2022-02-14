Woman reported missing in Bladen County

Willie Jean Teal was reported missing on Saturday

1/4 helicopter search (Photo: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

2/4 k9 car (Photo: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

3/4 missing person dog search (Photo: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

4/4 Willie Teal Willie Teal (Photo: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a White Oak woman who was reported missing on Saturday.

Willie Jean Teal, 68, of 1795 River Road, has brown hair and brown eyes. Her address is listed along the Cape Fear River. Investigators say several of her personal items were found by the river.

It is unknown what type of clothing she was last wearing.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Bladen County Emergency Management searched the area of the Cape Fear River on Saturday. On Monday, deputies, emergency management and volunteers returned to search the area of River Road in White Oak.

If you have any information regarding Teal’s disappearance, contact Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960