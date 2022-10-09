Women Organizing for Wilmington hold rally to push everyone to vote

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A handful of people gathered at Innes Park Saturday for The Women’s Wave, a nationwide call to action.

The movement started in Washington D.C., and was created to get more women and pro-choice candidates in office.

One-by-one speakers took to the podium to talk about issues surrounding women and laws that impact their everyday lives.

Kelley Finch with Wilmington Organizing for Women or WOW said, like their organization, the rally was a non-partisan event meant to start a conversation.

“We are talking about everything that matters to our families, especially to our women and all people with uteruses, but more than that we’re talking about environmental justice, we’re talking about taking care of our school boards and our schools,” she said. “Were talking about using our voices to make a difference this November.”

With Election Day less than a month ago Saturday, the message speakers pushed was to go out and vote.

“We want to make sure we can get you to the polls, we want to make sure we can get you to go out and get you registered, and we want safe and fair elections,” she said. “Here in Wilmington for our march we decided, because WOW is non-partisan, we decided to have speakers, speaking on social justice issues.”

The rally was followed by a march through Riverfest and ended at Bottega where all upcoming political candidates were invited to have conversations with rally attendees.

Election information can be found here.